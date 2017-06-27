Seattle Council hears community concerns about Charleena Lyles shooting

Charleena Lyles was shot and killed by Seattle Police June 18. (Photo: KING)

Seattle residents and family of Charleena Lyles demanded answers and change from Seattle Police during a town hall Tuesday evening.

Seattle City Council hoped the town hall would give the public a chance to share their concerns with city leaders.

Coucilmember Sally Bagshaw said she heard more passion, anger, and articulated fear at the town hall than in her past eight years serving on the council.

"I heard some things I have never heard before. For example, how can you protect us if you can’t protect with us?" Bagshaw said. "I heard things from you tonight that you expect more from us. You expect more from our police. You expect more from our system."

Lyles was fatally shot by two police officers who responded to a burglary call at her apartment June 18. The officers say Lyles confronted them with a knife, and they opened fire.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole is under fire for deciding not to attend a public town hall meeting on the Charleena Lyles shooting.

The department explained O'Toole would not be able to answer questions about the ongoing investigation. But SPD will be watching a live feed of the event.

Several members of Lyles' family were in attendance, including her grandfather, father, and brother.

Lyles' father, Charles Lyles, said he wanted to make one thing clear to the public.

"I want them to know she had a father in her life. She stayed with me a long time. The kids lived with me. She had a father. I want the world to know her father's here," Charles Lyles said.

Charles Lyles is speaking out for the daughter who was named after him, the daughter he learned police shot and killed on Father's Day.

"It just hurts that I won't be able to have a conversation with her no more. Me and her had a good relationship," Lyles said. "For this to happen on Father's Day. For me, every year on Father's Day I'm going to think about this incident."

Councilmember Kshama Sawant shared a scathing email Tuesday she received from O'Toole, accusing her of "a disappointing level of ignorance of SPD policies and clear disdain for the investigatory process."

Sawant had been openly critical of the shooting, Seattle Police, and O'Toole's decision not to attend the meeting.

Sawant fired a letter back, calling O'Toole's letter "a tone deaf response."

