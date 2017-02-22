Seattle cop charged with drug possession, computer trespass

Seattle Police Department (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE (AP) - A longtime Seattle police officer has been charged with illegal drug possession in connection with a strip-club dancer and computer trespass for providing confidential crime victim information to a local TV news anchor.



The Seattle Times reports the charges were filed last month against 47-year-old Robert Marlow after an investigation by Seattle police detectives and the FBI's Public Corruption Squad.



Marlow came under investigation as a result of a probe of the Dancing Bare strip club in North Seattle.



Court documents say Marlow was romantically involved with a dancer and shared drugs with her.

Documents say detectives found Marlow had regularly sent a news anchor David Rose text messages with personal information on crime victims.



Marlow's lawyer Nelson Lee says Marlow plans to plead guilty to gross misdemeanors under amended charges next week.

