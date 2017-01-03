Seattle community centers eliminate most activity fees

SEATTLE - If you use a community center in Seattle, you'll likely now be able to go for free. Call it a New Year's resolution by the city to make the centers more accessible to everyone.

After some public feedback, the city found that even a small drop-in fee for things like basketball or fitness rooms could be a barrier for families. So this year the fees will be dropped unless it's a special event or program. The idea is to make community centers accessible to the entire community.

"That's our main goal--to provide as many opportunities to as many people as possible," says Martha Winther, Rainier Beach Community Center coordinator. "They can now enjoy these activities without worrying about where they're going to find the funds to pay for these activities."

The city says it was kind of an easy fix since most activities had minimal costs to run. Many did not require extra staff or had a low supply cost. City leaders will re-evaluate in a year to see if the drop-in fees make a difference in attendance.

