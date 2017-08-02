Seattle City Light project to cause traffic issues in Pioneer Square starting Thursday

Seattle City Light crews will be working on a reliability project in Pioneer Square starting Thursday. The three-phase project also coordinates with the Center City Connector Streetcar project.

The first phase will use new electrical cables after replacing the underground duct banks.

Seattle City Light project: Phase one map (Courtesy: City of Seattle)

The project will first take place near South Jackson Street and First Avenue South.

Traffic issues and parking could be a problem. Drivers who use this intersection may want to take an alternative route as work will be done during the weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Phase one is slated to last for 45 days.

The second phase will start in September and will last 30 days.

Seattle City Light project: Phase two map (Courtesy: City of Seattle)

Phase three is also scheduled to last 30 days but will start in October.

Seattle City Light project: Phase three map (Courtesy: City of Seattle)

Unlike phase one, the other two stages will take place on the weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

© 2017 KING-TV