Seattle City Light goes digital with new meters

Starting Monday, Seattle City Light will replace more than 420,000 meters by the end of 2018.

The new meters, part of the Advanced Metering program, will help with more accurate billing by eliminating human meter readings. Instead, the data will be fed directly to the meter system.

The new technology will also automatically be notified in the event of a power outage.

Additionally, Seattle Light customers will be able to see updates on energy use, costs, etc.

Customers who do not want the advanced meters can opt out, here.

For more information on the advanced meters, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV