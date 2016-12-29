Seattle chef Renee Erickson's call for action on Inauguration Day

An Inauguration Day call to action from a well-known Seattle chef: Renee Erickson says she won't be watching Donald Trump take the oath of office on January 20.

Instead, she's putting her frustrations toward a good cause, and encouraging others to do the same.

"We're closing Bar Melusine, which is our restaurant on Capitol Hill, and we are going to invite friends and employees and people of our community to come together and try to raise money for the Anti-Defamation League," said Erickson. "We'll have no tv's on, we probably won't even talk about the inauguration."

The Anti-Defamation League is a national organization that works to fight hate and oppose discrimination.

Erickson has already been in touch with the local chapter of ADL and says representatives from the organization will be there for her fundraiser.

"This idea came from our desire to try to make some impact, to do something good in response to something we weren't in favor of, as far as the inauguration of Donald Trump," said Erickson.

She admits she was disappointed when Hillary Clinton lost the election in November and has no desire to watch Donald Trump's inauguration. She doesn't consider her plan to be a protest of the inauguration, but rather an alternative that will benefit a good cause.

Erickson sent an email to other chefs and restaurant owners in Seattle and across the country asking them to join in by supporting whatever non-profit they see fit.

"Asking them to do something, whether it be to ask for donations or talk about it or hold a dinner or close their restaurant," she said. "Trying to promote what we feel is just and correct."

