Seattle Center announces summer Movies at the Mural line-up

Seattle Center. (Photo: KING)

Get ready to grab your blanket and your picnic dinner and take in a movie under the stars.

Seattle Center released Tuesday its blockbuster lineup for this summer’s Movies at the Mural.

The event features outdoor movies at the Mural Amphitheater lawn projected onto a 40-foot screen.

Movies are screened Saturdays in August, starting at dusk or about 9 p.m. The showings are free.

Screening schedule:

July 29: The Princess Bride (30th Anniversary)

August 5: La La Land

August 12: Hidden Figures

August 19: Clue

August 26: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Seattle has several other outdoor cinemas, including Seattle Outdoor Cinema, Movies at Magnuson, and Movies at Marymoor Park.

Seattle Outdoor Cinema will release their schedule in May, according to their website.

Movies at Magnuson and Movies at Marymoor Park have posted their screening schedules, but will be confirmed May 15. Both cost $5 and start at dusk.

Movies at Marymoor Park (Wednesdays):

July 5: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

July 12: La La Land

July 19: Moana

July 26: Hidden Figures

August 2: Sing

Tuesday, August 8: Ghost Busters (1984)

August 16: Finding Dory

August 23: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Movies at Magnuson Park (Thursdays):

July 6: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 13: Moana

July 20: Hidden Figures

July 27: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

August 3: La La Land

August 10: The Lego Batman Movie

August 17: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

August 24: The Princess Bride

© 2017 KING-TV