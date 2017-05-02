Seattle Center announces summer Movies at the Mural line-up

Get ready to grab your blanket and your picnic dinner and take in a movie under the stars.
Seattle Center released Tuesday its blockbuster lineup for this summer’s Movies at the Mural.
The event features outdoor movies at the Mural Amphitheater lawn projected onto a 40-foot screen.
Movies are screened Saturdays in August, starting at dusk or about 9 p.m. The showings are free.
Screening schedule:
July 29: The Princess Bride (30th Anniversary)
August 5: La La Land
August 12: Hidden Figures
August 19: Clue
August 26: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Seattle has several other outdoor cinemas, including Seattle Outdoor Cinema, Movies at Magnuson, and Movies at Marymoor Park.
Seattle Outdoor Cinema will release their schedule in May, according to their website.
Movies at Magnuson and Movies at Marymoor Park have posted their screening schedules, but will be confirmed May 15. Both cost $5 and start at dusk.
Movies at Marymoor Park (Wednesdays):
July 5: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
July 12: La La Land
July 19: Moana
July 26: Hidden Figures
August 2: Sing
Tuesday, August 8: Ghost Busters (1984)
August 16: Finding Dory
August 23: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Movies at Magnuson Park (Thursdays):
July 6: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 13: Moana
July 20: Hidden Figures
July 27: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
August 3: La La Land
August 10: The Lego Batman Movie
August 17: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
August 24: The Princess Bride
