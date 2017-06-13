Seattle-Bremerton ferry route down to one-boat service Tuesday

The Seattle-Bremerton ferry route is down to one boat which may impact your Tuesday commute.
The M/V Hyak is currently out of service due to steering problems, but a crew is working to resolve the issue.
In the meantime, the M/V Kaleetan will provide one-boat service.
The first Bremerton departure is at 6:20 a.m., while the first Seattle departure is scheduled for 7:35 am. If possible, WSDOT suggests taking a later ferry or the Fauntleroy-Southworth ferry.
Check the Seattle-Bremerton ferry schedule.
