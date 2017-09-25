Seattle Archdiocese pays $1.3M to settle sex abuse case

A woman holds rosary beads (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Dan Kitwood, 2013 Getty Images)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Archdiocese has paid $1.3 million to settle a sex-abuse lawsuit involving a former member of a religious order who taught in its schools.



A man known by the initials M.R. sued the archdiocese in 2015, alleging the church knew Edward Courtney abused students at two archdiocesan schools in Seattle but later recommended him for a teaching job at a public school outside Tacoma.



The man alleged Courtney abused him in 1981 and 1982 at Parkland Elementary. The lawsuit alleges the archdiocese and Christian Brothers should have reported Courtney to the authorities rather than give him access to children.



A settlement filed in King County Superior Court was reached last month. The man's attorney, Michael Pfau, says the settlement was finalized last week.



Archbishop J. Peter Sartain said in a statement last month that he hopes the settlement will bring closure and help the survivor in his healing.



Pfau says his firm has settled over 100 claims involving children abused by priests or employees of the Seattle Archdiocese.

