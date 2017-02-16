Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
KING 5 drone "Dexter" provides a bird's eye view of the landslide
-
Landslide shuts down westbound lanes of I-90
-
WA law fuels illegal auto schemes, complain other states
-
More progress being made on the I-90 mudslide cleanup
-
RAW: SkyKING over mudslide in West Seattle
-
Is Washington too soft on illegal gun buyers?
-
Ferry terminal construction coming soon to Mukilteo
-
KING 5 photojournalist explains the I-90 landslide scene
-
WSDOT details route around I-90 landslide
More Stories
-
Traffic Alert: One lane of Westbound I-90 back open…Feb 16, 2017, 5:21 a.m.
-
State AG on high court ruling on florist and same-sex coupleFeb 16, 2017, 8:27 a.m.
-
Prisoners in Their Own Land: Fighting for RedressFeb 16, 2017, 9:48 a.m.