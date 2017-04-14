Best seats for catching a home run ball at Safeco Field

Safeco Field (Credit: Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports Images)

A home run ball is the ultimate souvenir for any baseball fan, and if you’re a Mariners fan, there’s a pretty good chance you could catch one.

Safeco Field saw more home runs than any ballpark in the majors last year with 234 hits clearing the fence.

SeatGeek is helping fans out even more with a heat map that directs fans to the best sections where a home run ball could land.

The sections recommended include 106, 107, and 108 in right center field, and 181 down the left field line.

The map was designed by analyzing every home run hit in Safeco Field in the 2016 MLB season.

