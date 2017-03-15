Seatac mobile home residents to file new lawsuit

The attorney representing families in the Firs Mobile Home Park in SeaTac says a new lawsuit will be filed in King County Superior Court, arguing the current landowner is not doing enough to support evicted homeowners.

The owner of the mobile home park notified all residents that they must be out by October 31 to make room for development.

Attorney Omar Barraza says the suit against the city of SeaTac and the landowner John Park also claims discrimination. Nearly all families in the Firs community are Hispanic.

Jeff Robinson, the city's Economic Development Manager, has held meetings to try and bridge the divide between residents and the land owner. Robinson says he is urging the Park to help residents find a new place to live but says the city's hands are tied.

An attorney representing Mr. Park did not respond when asked for comment on the lawsuit.

