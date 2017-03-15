SeaTac demolition paves the way for 100 million dollar project

On Tuesday demolition will begin at the old Jet Motel in SeaTac, paving the way for a project expected to value at more than $100 million. The Jet Motel will be replaced by two brand new hotels and an apartment complex. The site is located on the busy International Boulevard, right next to the Light Rail.

“This is right in the city center of SeaTac, and it’s a very meaningful project for us because it’s the first major redevelopment of a property that’s happened in this area of the city for quite some time,” SeaTac Economic Development Manager Jeff Robinson said. “Right now we’ve got about 18 development projects in the pipeline, eight of those are hotels, and it will add about 2,000 new rooms to the stock, which is about a 20 percent increase for us. Many hoteliers are seeing the expansion of the airport and the great tourism industry in the Seattle area as an impetus for them to move forward with development.”

The project is expected to bring hundreds of jobs in construction and dozens more in the hotel industry. The Hyatt Place is scheduled to have about 240 rooms; the new Hyatt House will have about 140 rooms.

“It’s really a great project to bring to SeaTac,” Project Manager Andrew Clapham, with Lou Development, said. “I think it’s going to help rejuvenate the area, there’s not been many hotels built in this area for many years, so I think it’s going to start a new phase of development in the SeaTac area.”

The new hotels are scheduled to open in early 2019.

