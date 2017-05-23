Seasoned SPD investigator talks event security and terror attacks

Seattle Assistant Police Chief Robert Merner headed up the Boston Marathon bombing investigation becoming coming to Washington state. (Photo: KING)

A member of the Seattle Police command staff knows first-hand what it's like to be in the middle of a mass casualty bombing investigation.

Assistant Chief Robert Merner, who headed up the Boston Marathon bombing investigation, shared his thoughts Tuesday on the concert attack and what SPD is doing to secure events in Seattle.

Related: Britain raises terror level after concert attack

The frantic moments in Manchester Monday night were a familiar scenario for Merner.

"Eerily similar to what I experienced in Boston, backpack, crowded venue, should be a joyous event," he said.

Merner worked in Boston for three decades before coming to Seattle. He was on the job the day of the Boston Marathon in 2013 when the thrilling scene of the finish line turned to fear.

Two pressure cooker bombs exploded leaving three dead and 264 injured.

Merner headed up the investigation.

Related: SPD Assistant Chief Merner appointed police chief of Portsmouth, NH

Now, with this latest attack outside a concert venue, Merner says SPD is re-evaluating upcoming large events like the Folklife Festival this weekend.

"Security is tight at these events when folks are going into a venue. It's when folks are exiting – security – not to place any blame, let's a little sigh of relief. And everyone is leaving en masse, and that's when these individuals take the time to strike," Merner said.

SPD declined to discuss details on how they handle security, but Merner said one emphasis is to get crowds and traffic away from the venue as quickly as possible.

The seasoned investigator called the eyes and ears of the public the biggest asset in prevention and response.

“We’re concerned, but not frightened,” said Mike Downing, former LAPD deputy chief of counter terrorism, who’s now working with Prevent Advisors, part of the Oak View Group bid for a renovated KeyArena.

Downing believes the deadly incident points out things “we can do differently.”

He pointed to the potential for more use of point and zoom cameras and a redistribution of staffing during all periods of an arena event. Downing says organizations tend to ramp up security staffing before and during and event, but not so much at the end.

“We could shore up, be at full strength to the very end,” said Downing.

He also added that the government cannot be relied upon to provide all the resources for venue security, noting that this case shows sometimes it’s like “finding a piece of hay in the haystack.” Downing says the private sector can be part of solution.

Considering this attack targeted kids and families at a pop concert, Merner shared this final thought.

"The fact they attacked young children and women, especially, is sending a message that we should live our lives whether it's here or in the United Kingdom, in fear,” Merner said. “We have to resolve not to do that."

Otherwise, as we are often reminded, the terrorist wins.

© 2017 KING-TV