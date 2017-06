Officials say 10-year-old Levi was last seen along SE Black Nugget Road in the Issaquah Highlands area wearing a brown Carhartt jacket. (Photo: King County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

The King County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy in Issaquah.

Officials say "Levi" was last seen near SE Black Nugget Road in the Issaquah Highlands area wearing a brown Carhartt jacket.

Please call 911 if you see him or have information about his whereabouts.

