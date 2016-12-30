Four killed in Hood Canal plane crash

SEATTLE -- Four people were killed in a plane crash near Quilcene, Wash., the Washington State Department of Transportation said Friday.
The wreckage of the single-engine Cessna 182 was found in the area of Dabob Bay.
WSDOT says the plane left Boeing Field for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control at 6:44 p.m. near Dabob Bay.
