Four killed in Hood Canal plane crash

KING 11:40 AM. PST December 30, 2016

SEATTLE -- Four people were killed in a plane crash near Quilcene, Wash., the Washington State Department of Transportation said Friday.
 
The wreckage of the single-engine Cessna 182 was found in the area of Dabob Bay.
 
WSDOT says the plane left Boeing Field for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control at 6:44 p.m. near Dabob Bay.

 

