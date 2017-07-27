KING
Close

Search for missing hiker at Wallace Falls resumes Thursday

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 4:07 AM. PDT July 27, 2017

The search for a missing hiker in Gold Bar will start back up Thursday morning.

Crews from Gold Bar Fire, Snohomish County Fire, and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office were on scene to assist with the rescue, but search efforts were suspended Wednesday night due to lighting and safety concerns. 

Search teams fear she may have fallen over Wallace Falls.

The 19-year-old was hiking with two friends above the top of the upper falls.

Officials say the three women climbed over the observation deck fence and went to the center island. On their way back, two women made it over the fence before they heard a splash and a scream. When they looked back, their friend was gone.

They later found the woman's shoes and a broken selfie stick she was carrying with her.  

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories