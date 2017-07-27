Search for missing hiker at Wallace Falls resumes Thursday

Crews search for missing hiker at Wallace Falls. (Photo: Gold Bar FF Association) (Photo: Van Burkleo, Jennifer)

The search for a missing hiker in Gold Bar will start back up Thursday morning.

Crews from Gold Bar Fire, Snohomish County Fire, and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office were on scene to assist with the rescue, but search efforts were suspended Wednesday night due to lighting and safety concerns.

Search teams fear she may have fallen over Wallace Falls.

#WallaceFallsRescue after over 90 mins of searching, darkness has fallen and the vertical, slippery terrain is too dangerous to continue 1/2 — Gold Bar FFs (@GoldBarFFs) July 27, 2017

#WallaceFallsRescue We have 4 different rescue teams still searching, unified command with @SnoCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/FQt4HE48Co — Gold Bar FFs (@GoldBarFFs) July 27, 2017

Crews on scene with @SnoCoSheriff @SnoCountyFire7 at Wallace Falls park for a technical rescue, reported a person went over the falls — Gold Bar FFs (@GoldBarFFs) July 27, 2017

The 19-year-old was hiking with two friends above the top of the upper falls.

Officials say the three women climbed over the observation deck fence and went to the center island. On their way back, two women made it over the fence before they heard a splash and a scream. When they looked back, their friend was gone.

They later found the woman's shoes and a broken selfie stick she was carrying with her.

