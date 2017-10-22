Search for hikers on Pacific Crest Trail in Snohomish County

A deputy from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: KING)

Searchers will be back out Monday to look for two hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail in Snohomish County who activated their emergency beacon Saturday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's office said two rescue teams were called in to look for the hikers near the Snohomish-Chelan county line. The two teams came in from the ground on opposite sides but had to turn around about three and a half miles in due to avalanche concerns.

A helicopter was sent in but had to land due to poor visibility.

A new rescue team will head in Monday morning. The sheriff's office said it does not appear the emergency beacon has moved since Saturday.

© 2017 KING-TV