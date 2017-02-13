Search continues for Seattle-based fishing boat in Alaska

Coast Guard crews are searching for the Seattle-based boat Destination in the Bering Sea in Alaska. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to search for a Seattle-based fishing vessel missing in Alaska's Bering Sea since Saturday.

The Coast Guard received an emergency electronic signal from the 98-foot crab boat Destination Saturday morning near St. George, about 650 miles west of Kodiak, Alaska. Search crews arrived a few hours later and having been searching since for the boat and its six-member crew.

While Coast Guard officials have not released the names of the crew, family members have confirmed to KING 5 three members: Charles Glenn Jones, Kai Hamik and Larry O’Grady.

Coast Guard officials do not know if the vessel sank, but searchers spotted a debris field containing buoys, a life ring with the vessel's name on it, and a small oil sheen in the area.

Multiple teams from various regions have joined the search effort on water, land, and air. The Morgenthau, a 378-foot high endurance cutter homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii, joined the search Sunday morning, along with an Air Station Kodiak HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews. A C-130 transport plane joined the search on Monday.

St. George residents were also searching for any crew members on shore.

A Coast Guard officer on a high-endurance cutter says Bering Sea fishing vessels at this time of year face hazards from large waves to icing that can upset a boat's balance.

Lt. Brenden Kelley, an operations officer and navigator on the 378-foot cutter Monroe, says mariners pay close attention to wind and waves and can use sophisticated tools to determine how much ice may be accumulating on their boats. Ice can make the vessels top-heavy.

