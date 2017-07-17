Seamstress tries to save weddings for Alfred Angelo brides

Photo: KING

When the Alfred Angelo wedding dress store closed last week, some local brides were left wondering what they would wear when they walk down the aisle.

The day the shop closed, employees tried to get gowns to frantic brides, even though they weren’t getting paid.

The shop's seamstress took it even further, saying she couldn't turn her back on the women she had done work for.

Mina Baayoud puts her heart and her talent into every dress, and it’s no surprise she couldn't just walk away when the store closed.

“The brides don't know anything about Alfred Angelo but they know me, they know my face” Baayoud explained. Mina and other workers will not get any more money from the store, but she tried to hand out as many dresses as possible.

“I can't punish the brides because this company does it the worst way,” she said. Baayoud loaded her car with dresses and took them to her workshop.

She called the brides whose dresses had tags with numbers attached, other brides she tried to find through Facebook. Many brides had already paid Alfred Angelo for all the alterations, so Baayoud isn’t expecting to get any compensation.

Sarah Kier calls Baayoud “an angel” and says she wants to give Baayoud some money for her alterations work. “That is above and above and beyond anything, she just wants to help people,” Kier said. Kier is so grateful she will have the dress when she goes down the aisle in 12 days and said she couldn’t imagine getting married in anything else.

Brides looking for dresses can contact Mina through Facebook.

