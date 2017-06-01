Harbor seal helps aquarium trainer pop the question

Love was in the air at the Seattle Aquarium a few weeks ago.
An employee at the aquarium was surprised by his boyfriend during a routine seal training session. Not with a new trick, but with a ring!
Visiting marine mammal trainer Chris, who also used to work at the aquarium, proposed to Logan.
Harbor seal Barney was a big help in popping the question. He posed with a hand-stitched note and a ring.
We're sure the proposal was sealed with a kiss.
"Best fishes to Logan & Chris!," the Seattle Aquarium said in a Facebook post congratulating the couple.
