Harbor seal helps aquarium trainer pop the question

Photo: Seattle Aquarium Facecbook

Love was in the air at the Seattle Aquarium a few weeks ago.



An employee at the aquarium was surprised by his boyfriend during a routine seal training session. Not with a new trick, but with a ring!

Photo: Seattle Aquarium Facebook

Visiting marine mammal trainer Chris, who also used to work at the aquarium, proposed to Logan.

Harbor seal Barney was a big help in popping the question. He posed with a hand-stitched note and a ring.

Photo: Seattle Aquarium Facecbook

We're sure the proposal was sealed with a kiss.

"Best fishes to Logan & Chris!," the Seattle Aquarium said in a Facebook post congratulating the couple.

© 2017 KING-TV