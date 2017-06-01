KING
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Harbor seal helps aquarium trainer pop the question

Bryce Newberry and Kelsey Caulfield , KING 4:05 PM. PDT June 01, 2017

Love was in the air at the Seattle Aquarium a few weeks ago.

An employee at the aquarium was surprised by his boyfriend during a routine seal training session. Not with a new trick, but with a ring!

Visiting marine mammal trainer Chris, who also used to work at the aquarium, proposed to Logan.

Harbor seal Barney was a big help in popping the question. He posed with a hand-stitched note and a ring. 

We're sure the proposal was sealed with a kiss. 

"Best fishes to Logan & Chris!," the Seattle Aquarium said in a Facebook post congratulating the couple

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories