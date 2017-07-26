Seahawks single game tickets go on sale Monday

Seahawks vs 49ers at CenturyLink Field in Seattle September 25, 2016. (Photo: KING / Jil Hendershot) (Photo: KING)

Mark your calendars, 12s! Single game tickets for the Seahawks go on sale at CenturyLink Field Monday morning.



The tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. July 31, but fans won't be able to line up until 7 a.m., and no overnight camping is allowed, the team said in a statement. Parking in the garage will be complimentary starting at 6 a.m.



Starting at 8 a.m., fans waiting in line will have a live DJ to listen to and a Seahawks merchandise kiosk to buy fan gear.



Tickets will be sold for $65.50 each.



If you can't make it to the stadium, you'll need to be a Blue Pride wait list member to get an email offer for the tickets at 9 a.m. on Monday.



Season tickets are already sold out. The team sold 61,000 season tickets this year; the Blue Pride season ticket wait list is also sold out with 12,000 memberships.

