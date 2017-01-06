Seahawks Pride: inside the making of Seattle's giant '12'

Ahead of Saturday's wild card game, we're getting a look inside the making of Seattle's biggest and brightest show of support for the Seahawks: a massive, nearly 20-story '12' that lights up the windows of the Russell Investments Center.

"It's kind of the '12 Building', is the way we describe it," said Senior Property Manager Matt Hale. "We've done it every single home game, since that New Orleans playoff game in 2013."

So with another big playoff game now upon us, Hale knew the pressure was on, to make sure this weekend's super-size '12' was just perfect.

His team got to work at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

"There's about 12 of us," said property manager Jennifer Hatfield. "It varies sometimes, but we try to keep it at 12. Most of the things we do in this building revolve around 12."

The process involves Hatfield and Hale first asking all of the employees on the side of the building that faces the water to close their blinds at about 3:30 p.m.

"Then we start going through the floors, making adjustments," said Hatfield.

Once it starts to get dark outside, Hale is able to stand on an outdoor deck on the 17th floor, and look up at the lighted windows. From there, he uses a radio to communicate with Hatfield and other employees in the building, tweaking the '12' design one floor at a time.

"That's why we came up with a map where it actually numbers each window, so I can actually say 39th floor, window seven, find that set of blinds and fix it," said Hale.

It's a careful process, but it's one that the entire team at the Russell Investments Center takes pride in.

"We love it, we make it a party, every time we do it," said Hatfield. "And it's always so much more fun when it's playoffs."

The giant '12' stretches nearly 380 feet tall and covers 355 windows in the 42-story building. It's best viewed from West Seattle, the Seattle waterfront, or while onboard a ferry.

Copyright 2016 KING