Seagull Calling Festival swoops into Port Orchard

(KITSAP SUN) Once their names were called, the Swope family swooped into action, each of their roles clear.

Jessica and her kids, Annison and Ashton, beelined for the shore, a container of Cheeto puffs in hand. The trio lobbed the snacks to a group of distant seagulls, the birds watching hesitantly as the family gave its best best imitation seagull screeches.

As they made their calls, dad Dustin made his way directly to the group of robed judges with cash in hand. He made his way through the group, thanking each judge and making sure each had been bribed.

“We’re going all out,” Dustin said. “We’re going to bribe the judges, and we’re going to bribe the seagulls.”

For their efforts Saturday afternoon, they took home one of the coveted prizes in this year’s Seagull Calling Festival.

The event is an off-the-wall tribute to the seagull, first celebrated in Port Orchard for the city’s centennial in 1990, said Bryan Petro, this year’s master of ceremonies. It’s evolved over the years to include music, costumes, food throwing, and, yes, bribery of the judges.

“A simple idea has just grown bigger and bigger,” he said.

The rules of the contest are simple, Petro said, beginning the contest: “There are no rules.”

Some entrants put their focus on production value, complete with flapping and flailing, like one trio of Port Orchard friends.

“We figured we had to draw them to us first,” said Harmony Lovelace.

Others, like 12-year-old bird enthusiast Ethan Delgado, of Silverdale, centered their efforts on call quality. Delgado said he has been doing bird calls for a while, and his seagull was just one out of an array of calls he’s perfected.

“It feels pretty good,” he said after being awarded a medal for his top call. “I think I’m gonna come back here next year."

