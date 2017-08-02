Seafair Welcomes Sailors and Marines for Fleet Week

USS Anchorage: photo courtesy US Military

The annual Parade of Ships kicks off Fleet Week as military vessels make their way into Elliot Bay.

This year you'll see the Navy Ships USS Anchorage and USS Michael Murphy, US Coast Guard vessel USCGC Mellon and Royal Canadian Navy Ships HMCS Yellowknife and HMCS Edmonton.

Sailors and Marines will be in Seattle for Seafair, and the Boeing Maritime Celebration, a decades old tradition.

Various ships will be open for free public tours on Piers 66, 69 and 90, through Sunday.

