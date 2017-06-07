Sea-Tac relocates red-tail hawk nestlings

Two red-tailed hawk chicks are settling into their temporary new home tonight. They were pulled from a nest near Sea-Tac this morning. KING 5 Environmental Reporter Alison Morrow takes us to the tree-tops to show us why the birds had to go.

KING 5:52 PM. PDT June 07, 2017

