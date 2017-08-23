Saying goodbye to Harli, Mary Bridge's healing dog

Mary Bridge Children's Hospital's healing dog Harli recently lost her own battle with cancer. (Photo: KING) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Sometimes the smallest among us can have the biggest impact. That was the case with one volunteer at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma named Harli, who recently lost her own battle with cancer.

As a therapy dog, patients and staff say Harli made an impact for nearly 10 years.

“I met Harli so many times in the hospital,” said 16-year-old Hanna Safley.

When Hanna was 13 years old, she spent about two and a half years at Marybridge Children’s Hospital with Leukemia.

“I’d sometimes not walk out of my bed for weeks and she’d come and I would actually sit up and lean over to pet her. She was always so sweet to me,” said Hanna



“It changed Hanna,” said her mother Kelly Safley. “To see Hanna smile, to Hanna talk, these are little things you take for granted. Those things don’t happen when they’re sick."



Diana Doolittle, Harli's longtime partner, trained Harli to be a therapy dog.



“I was hoping to have a dog that had a good temperament, and she won us over right on day one,” she said.



But a couple of months ago Harli neared her sunset as her cancer became more aggressive.



“We came home from church on a Saturday night, and she couldn’t get up, and she had a look on her face like it’s time mom,” said Doolittle.



Diana wrote about the last 24 hours with Harli on her blog.



“We went and got her a Wendy’s hamburger went and got her a Pupacinco at Starbucks,” she said. “I can’t believe in a few hours I won’t be able to touch you anymore.”



Nearly 10 years with roughly 7,300 patients and staff.



“She had a wonderful life. She gave her life doing this work, and it's all good.”



“Harley made a huge impact…there’s not many dogs like Harley. She is was one of a kind,” said Hanna.

© 2017 KING-TV