Sawant speaks out on mayor sex scandal
Despite a declaration that the Seattle City Council would not be commenting on Mayor Ed Murray's sex scandal, one city council member is talking about it. Councilmember Kshama Sawant is breaking her silence on the matter after Mayor Murray's personal atto
KING 7:31 PM. PDT April 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tacoma Fire Department diversity concerns
-
Two homicides in King County just miles apart
-
Livestream 4
-
Mayor's attorney: Case should be dropped
-
Verify: Councilmember's 'Cesspool of corruption' claim
-
Man forcibly removed from United flight
-
AEG teaming up with potential NHL investor in KeyArena bid
-
KeyArena bid could save iconic roof
-
Sawant comments on Murray sex scandal
-
Boeing Everett shift change could impact traffic
More Stories
-
Group says new $600M bid could save KeyArena buildingApr 12, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
UW police deliver protest shooting case to…Apr 12, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
-
Seattle councilmember Sawant comments on Murray sex scandalApr 12, 2017, 8:04 a.m.