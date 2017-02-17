Sawant: Seattle police should block ICE raids

SEATTLE – Demonstrators took to the streets Friday demanding the release of a 23-year-old Dreamer who was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week in Des Moines, Washington.

Daniel Ramirez Medina was taken into custody during an operation targeting his father, a previously deported felon convicted of drug trafficking, according to ICE.

ICE says Medina admitted to being in a gang. His attorneys say that claim is unequivocally false.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant who led the crowd spoke outside the federal court house where Medina’s case was heard by a federal judge.

“When I heard that a Dreamer, a DOCA recipient who has the legal right to stay and work here, has been seized by ICE it sent a chill through my spine. And it is sending a chill throughout our immigrant and people of color communities, and we have to fight back,” said Sawant.

She called for action by Seattle’s mayor to block further ICE raids.

“I’m urging Mayor Murray – if this is a sanctuary city – do not use Seattle police against peaceful protesters. Furthermore, deploy Seattle police to block ICE from seizing immigrants.”

Sawant was confident that “mass non-violent civil disobedience” would insure Medina’s release from the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

“We have to stand in solidarity with all immigrants. And fight back against Trump and the billionaire class.”

Copyright 2017 KING