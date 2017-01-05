Sarvey Wildlife celebrates National Bird Day

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - The up and coming high-flying stars Freedom, Aura, and Cetan take the stage in honor of National Bird Day! That’s right, they’re birds. Sarvey Wildlife rescues, rehabilitates, and releases orphaned and injured wildlife patients, and they brought in a few in honor of National Bird Day. Freedom is a bald eagle, Aura is a turkey vulture, and Cetan is a red-tail hawk.

