Sanctuary city vote overturned in Burien

Burien's city attorney now says Monday's council vote declaring Burien a sanctuary city didn't count -- not because of a change of heart, but because of a technicality.

Here's the problem: there are seven people on Burien City Council. The city manager says that under state law, the approval of any city ordinance requires a majority vote. So in Burien, that would mean four council members have to vote yes.

Monday's vote for the Sanctuary City ordinance was 3-2. Only five council members were at the meeting when the vote took place because both the mayor and deputy mayor left the meeting early.

The vote on the sanctuary city ordinance didn't take place until about 10:30 p.m.

The city manager says it doesn't matter how many council members were present at the meeting. They would still need four votes to pass an ordinance.

Unfortunately, the city attorney didn't immediately realize the mistake. The oversight wasn't announced until Wednesday, two days after the meeting.

"It's frustrating to hear the vote didn't count. The city attorney was there. Why wait until two days later to let the community know, after it's already been publicly stated that Burien is now a sanctuary city," said Norma Gonzalez.

Gonzales works for an immigration advocacy group that supported the sanctuary city proposal. She was one of several dozen people who attended the council meeting and spoke out in support of the ordinance that would prevent city staff from asking about someone's immigration status.

"We needed something more than just a statement saying we support immigration, or that we're a diverse city," said Gonzales. "We need something stronger."

She says she knows firsthand about growing fears among the immigrant population.

"We're constantly working with families who are afraid of even making reports to police because they're afraid police officers are going to ask for their papers. So we have crimes of domestic violence, abuse, and other really serious crimes that aren't getting reported," said Gonzales.

She says the immigrant families she works with were happy and relieved after Monday's vote. The victory was short-lived.

Now, Gonzales and others question whether the mayor and deputy mayor left the meeting early on purpose, to avoid having to vote on the issue.

"Just the fact that two people left, especially the mayor, before people were done speaking during public comment, I felt like it sent a strong message they were not in support of this ordinance," said Gonzales.

KING 5 reached Deputy Mayor Bob Edgar by phone on Wednesday. Edgar said he left the meeting early on Monday because he wasn't feeling well, but he would not say whether he was for or against making Burien a sanctuary city.

Edgar said he had "some comments" to make if the issue makes it on to the council agenda again next month.

Councilmember Lauren Berkowitz, who led the effort to pass the sanctuary city ordinance, says she hopes to try again at the council meeting set for January 9.

KING 5 reached out to Mayor Lucy Krakowiak by phone and email but did not hear back from her on Wednesday.

Gonzales said they'll keep trying to make Burien a sanctuary city.

"The community is behind this issue, and no matter how many times they take it off, bring it up, or not show up to the meeting, the community will continue to back this issue," she said.

