San Juan Island teachers to go on strike Friday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seattle Humane is looking for permanent and foster homes for displaced Houston pets
-
Detective on leave for pulling gun on biker
-
First Harvey rescue animal adopted in Seattle
-
Legionnaires' Disease at UW Medical Center
-
Rescued Texas animals arrive in Seattle
-
Raw: Deputy pulls gun during traffic stop
-
Next Level Burger brings the burger of the future to Seattle - KING 5 Evening
-
Neighbors still cut off 6 months after Mukilteo slide
-
Garfield and Archbishop Murphy's show of unity
-
When do you stop for a school bus with its stop bar out?
More Stories
-
Record heat hitting Seattle just in time for Labor…Aug 31, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Federal Way police cruiserSep. 1, 2017, 4:55 a.m.
-
Garfield & Archbishop Murphy football teams unite…Aug 31, 2017, 11:38 p.m.