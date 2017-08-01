Sammamish ranks 5th for safest cities in the US

Sammamish (Photo: KING)

Sammamish has secured the No. 5 spot in a new report over the safest cities in the U.S.

The Top 100 Safest Cities in America announced for 2017 report looked at crime rates in 764 cities.

According to the report, conducted by The National Council for Home Safety and Security, Sammamish ranks low when it comes to violent crime and property crime.

The safety and security council used data from the FBI's most recent crime reports. They also looked at local crime reports.

The Top 5 safest cities are:

Thornton, Colorado Greenwich, Connecticut Weston, Florida Johns Creek, Georgia Sammamish, Washington

Here's how Sammamish stacks up to the national average crime rates:

Sammamish crime rates compared to the national average, according to the Top 100 Safest Cities in America announced for 2017 report. (Jennifer Van Burkleo)

