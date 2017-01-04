Saint Edward Seminary building fate decided next week

St. Edwards Seminary (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - State Parks Commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment and testimony on the future of the Saint Edward Seminary on Thursday. The hearing, to be held at Bastyr University in Kenmore, is in advance of a final decision on January 9.

Saint Edward Seminary has been largely vacant for decades, turning into a burden for the state. Daniels Real Estate, which has worked to rehabilitate several historic buildings, is proposing to turn the site into a hotel and conference center with an underground parking lot.

As part of the deal, Daniels is buying and transferring land near the park to the state. In exchange, the developer gets a 62-year lease on the seminary and nearby property.

Critics are concerned about the impact of the project on the state park itself. Specifically parking, traffic and public access.

