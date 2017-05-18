Safeco goes to the dogs for 'Bark at the Park'

It was a doggone awesome night at Safeco Field.

Canines of all sizes wore their Mariners swag for Safeco Field's "Bark at the Park" night as the Mariners take on the White Sox. The dogs are invited down to the field for a celebratory walk around the bases after the game.

This was the first of three Bark at the Park events this season. Dogs will also be invited to the July 6 game against the Athletics and the Sept. 5 game against the Astros.

Owners must purchase a human ticket and a dog ticket. Get more information about Bark at the Park nights at Safeco Field.





