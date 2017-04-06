RVs in West Seattle homeless encampment catch fire

At least two RVs at a homeless camp under the South Spokane Street and East Marginal Way viaduct were damaged by fire overnight. (Photo: Van Burkleo, Jennifer, KING)

At least two RVs at a homeless camp under the South Spokane Street and East Marginal Way viaduct were damaged by fire overnight.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, when fire crews responded to a call of two mobile homes on fire.

One of the RVs is a complete loss. The second RV has heavy front-end damage.

During the fire, smoke could be seen above the viaduct. Investigators are checking to see if the fire caused any structural damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

