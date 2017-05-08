© 2017 KING-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seattle Mayor considers dropping out of race
-
Furney's Nursery closing after 70 years
-
Homeless tiny village catching on
-
Woman makes anti-Muslim comments to Muslim shopper
-
Sequim named best northwestern small town
-
Gold star dad Khizr Kahn visits Puget Sound
-
Popular keychain is illegal in Missouri and Illinois
-
Fisherman's Memorial Service honors those lost at sea
-
New study says pets can boost immunity for unborn babies
-
Air Force X-37B mini-shuttle lands at Kennedy Space Center
More Stories
-
Sources: Seattle mayor Murray considering dropping…May. 7, 2017, 5:05 p.m.
-
Weather blog: Another warm-up on the wayMay. 8, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Obama warned Trump about Flynn, former officials sayMay. 8, 2017, 9:17 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs