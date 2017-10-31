KING
Russell Wilson transforms into Pete Carroll for Halloween

KING 5:00 PM. PDT October 31, 2017

From the gray hair to the gum, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson  transformed into coach Pete Carroll for Halloween Tuesday during his weekly visit to Seattle Children's Hospital.

In a video posted on Twitter, Wilson described himself as the "young, charming, darker skinned, gum chewing Pete Carroll."

Wilson's ensemble is complete with headset, khakis and white Nike sneakers. 

