Russell Wilson transforms into Pete Carroll for Halloween

From the gray hair to the gum, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson transformed into coach Pete Carroll for Halloween Tuesday during his weekly visit to Seattle Children's Hospital.
In a video posted on Twitter, Wilson described himself as the "young, charming, darker skinned, gum chewing Pete Carroll."
The young, charming, darker skinned, gum chewing @PeteCarroll @SeattleChildren #HappyHalloween #TraceMe pic.twitter.com/q1w3CO54LA— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 31, 2017
Wilson's ensemble is complete with headset, khakis and white Nike sneakers.
