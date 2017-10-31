Russell Wilson transforms into Pete Carroll for Halloween

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) leaves the field with head coach Pete Carroll (right) after the 2013 NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Jan 19, 2014. Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From the gray hair to the gum, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson transformed into coach Pete Carroll for Halloween Tuesday during his weekly visit to Seattle Children's Hospital.

In a video posted on Twitter, Wilson described himself as the "young, charming, darker skinned, gum chewing Pete Carroll."

Wilson's ensemble is complete with headset, khakis and white Nike sneakers.

