Russell Wilson raises Strong Against Cancer flag atop Space Needle

A Strong Against Cancer flag flies atop the Space Needle in Seattle, August 27, 2017. (Credit: KING)

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson kicked it off early atop the Space Needle.

Wilson raised the giant, purple Seattle Children's Strong Against Cancer flag Sunday.

Strong Against Cancer is an endeavor to make cancer immunotherapy treatment a reality.

Wilson says his Why Not You Foundation has donated over $1.67 million to Strong Against Cancer.

You can learn more about the Strong Against Cancer campaign at this link.

© 2017 KING-TV