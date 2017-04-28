Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome birth of baby girl

Russell Wilson and Ciara Princess Wilson pose upon their arrival for the 25th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 26, 2017. (Photo: TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Welcome to the newest 12!

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced on Instagram Friday he and his wife Ciara welcomed their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Daddy & Mommy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

Congratulations to the new parents!

