Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome birth of baby girl

April 28, 2017

Welcome to the newest 12!

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced on Instagram Friday he and his wife Ciara welcomed their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Congratulations to the new parents!

 

