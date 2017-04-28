Close Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome birth of baby girl KING 9:50 PM. PDT April 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Welcome to the newest 12!Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced on Instagram Friday he and his wife Ciara welcomed their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson. Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Daddy & Mommy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT Congratulations to the new parents! © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Renter catches apartment worker snooping on camera Dog dies from heating pad burns received during teeth cleaning Weather predictions for the summer Video captures moment tree falls on I-5 Would you consider a shipping container home? Nuclear attack evacuation plan prevented by Washington state law Stabbing in Ballard proves deadly Tree crushes car on Interstate 5 UW study: STEM strategies for girls Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines More Stories Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome birth of baby girl Apr 28, 2017, 9:43 p.m. Community fights to save beloved forest in Port Gamble Apr 28, 2017, 4:49 p.m. Hitting the slopes this weekend? Apr 28, 2017, 3:02 p.m.
