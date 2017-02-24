Rural county's sheriff invites LGBT community for breakfast

Mason County Sheriff Casey Salisbury invited a gay Seattle Police Officer Jim Ritter and transgender King County Deputy Jaime Deer (pictured) to speak with community members. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Mason County Sheriff Casey Salisbury could have chosen a less controversial topic for his monthly law enforcement breakfast.

When Salisbury announced the theme for the discussion would be LGBT issues, he said some community members said they would not attend.

“I don’t care what they think,” said Salisbury, who said the overwhelming majority of the community was supportive of the Sheriff bringing gay and transgender law enforcement agents to the monthly meeting.

Salisbury said he wanted to inform his community about LGBT issues after learning two friends recently had adult sons commit suicide for being what Salisbury called "different."

"I thought we have got to make the move on this, reach out a little bit," said Salisbury.

Speakers included gay Seattle Police Officer Jim Ritter and King County Deputy Jaime Deer, the only transgender deputy on the force.

“I was actually shocked,” said Deer, when asked to describe his reaction to being asked to speak to a rural law enforcement crowd.

Deer told the audience of nearly 100 people about contemplating suicide as a heterosexual woman and a lesbian before deciding to transition to a man.

Deer said following his speech a Lewis County deputy shook his hand.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Thank you so much,’” Deer said. “That’s huge. Because there are counties not as experienced running into transgender individuals like Seattle is.”

Copyright 2017 KING