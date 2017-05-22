KING
Roof destroyed in Federal Way house fire

Brian Price, KING 5:40 AM. PDT May 22, 2017

An early morning fire destroyed a roof and caused additional damage to a home in Federal Way Monday morning. 

Fire crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of SW 332nd Place around 5:00 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. 

