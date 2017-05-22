Close Roof destroyed in Federal Way house fire Brian Price, KING 5:40 AM. PDT May 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST An early morning fire destroyed a roof and caused additional damage to a home in Federal Way Monday morning. Fire crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of SW 332nd Place around 5:00 a.m.No injuries have been reported. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS U District business brace for change Fire rips through Ballard boat house Possible new leak at Hanford nuclear site Pike Place fish thrower catches Copper River sockeye salmon Fire destroys Federal Way businesses Update: Port Townsend ferris wheel accident Learning about the world under Mount St. Helens Raw video of Federal Way fire Comforting kids taken into state custody Pippa Middleton marries More Stories Fire engulfs Ballard boat house May 21, 2017, 11:38 p.m. Video: Sea lion snatches girl from BC pier into water May 21, 2017, 11:44 a.m. Ferries down in Bremerton, Vashon May 21, 2017, 5:14 p.m.
