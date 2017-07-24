Rollover accident turns to rescue for one driver

The car was going southbound on Aurora Avenue North when the vehicle hit multiple objects before rolling over near North 62nd Street. (Photo: KING)

A driver is recovering from injuries sustained in a rollover accident near Greenlake.

The car was going southbound on Aurora Avenue North when the vehicle hit multiple objects before rolling over near North 62nd Street shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Seattle Fire crews had to rescue the trapped driver by cutting the car apart.

Firefighters say the driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

