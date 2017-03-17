Rodeo Drive-In opens this weekend

Camp out in your car to catch a double-feature at the Rodeo Drive-In. (Photo Credit: Kitsap Sun file)

You know spring is about to arrive when the Rodeo Drive-In Theatres open for the al fresco cinema season.

The drive-ins' Facebook page announced the opening for showings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, beginning March 17 with the following features:

Screen 1: "Beauty and the Beast" (PG), followed by "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (PG-13)

Screen 2: "Get Out" (R), followed by "Logan" (R)

Screen 3: "Kong: Skull Island" (PG-13), followed by "Fist Fight" (R)

According to the Facebook post, Friday-Saturday-Sunday operation will continue until mid-June, when they go the full seven nights a week.

The box office for opening weekend will open at 7 p.m., with movies starting at dusk (approximately 8 p.m.). Admission is $9.75 for ages 13 and older, $6.75 for 5-12 and seniors 55 and older. Children 4 and younger are free. The theaters are one mile north of the Bremerton National Airport on Highway 3 SW, between Gorst and Belfair.

Information: 360-698-6030, rodeodrivein.com

Kitsap Sun