Ride the Ducks owner to be added to lawsuit

A King County judge has allowed the attorney for victims of the Aurora Bridge crash to add a new defendant to a lawsuit.
The attorney asked a judge to add the owner of Ride the Ducks Seattle, Brian Tracey, personally to the case. The judge granted the request.
Four people died, and dozens were injured after a Ride the Ducks amphibious vehicle crashed into a tour bus on Seattle's Aurora Bridge in September 2015.
The attorney's motion depositions from Ducks employees show Tracey ignored maintenance staff warnings about mechanical problems.
KING 5 has reached out to Tracey for comment.
His lawyer said an engineering report completely exonerates Ride the Ducks and Tracey fostered an environment that always placed safety first.
