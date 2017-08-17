Ride the Ducks owner to be added to lawsuit

On Sept. 24, 2015, a Ride The Ducks vehicle collided with a tour bus on the Aurora Bridge. (Photo: KING)

A King County judge has allowed the attorney for victims of the Aurora Bridge crash to add a new defendant to a lawsuit.

The attorney asked a judge to add the owner of Ride the Ducks Seattle, Brian Tracey, personally to the case. The judge granted the request.



Four people died, and dozens were injured after a Ride the Ducks amphibious vehicle crashed into a tour bus on Seattle's Aurora Bridge in September 2015.

The attorney's motion depositions from Ducks employees show Tracey ignored maintenance staff warnings about mechanical problems.

KING 5 has reached out to Tracey for comment.

His lawyer said an engineering report completely exonerates Ride the Ducks and Tracey fostered an environment that always placed safety first.

