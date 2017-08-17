KING
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Watch
Close

Ride the Ducks owner to be added to lawsuit

KING 8:22 PM. PDT August 17, 2017

A King County judge has allowed the attorney for victims of the Aurora Bridge crash to add a new defendant to a lawsuit.

The attorney asked a  judge to add the owner of Ride the Ducks Seattle, Brian Tracey, personally to the case. The judge granted the request.

Four people died, and dozens were injured after a Ride the Ducks amphibious vehicle crashed into a tour bus on Seattle's Aurora Bridge in September 2015.

The attorney's motion depositions from Ducks employees show Tracey ignored maintenance staff warnings about mechanical problems.

KING 5 has reached out to Tracey for comment.

His lawyer said an engineering report completely exonerates Ride the Ducks and Tracey fostered an environment that always placed safety first.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories