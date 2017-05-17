Rich Marriott's photos of St. Helens eruption

An ash-covered waterfall is seen after Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980. (Photo: Rich Marriott / KING)

KING 5 meteorologist Rich Marriott was an avalanche meteorologist for the U.S. Forest Service when the eruption occurred. Rich surveyed the mountain days before it erupted. Four days after the eruption occurred, Rich rode along with rescue teams in Army Chinook helicopters looking for survivors.

It looked like a scene out of hell, describes Rich, because you would see all those fumerals and steam vents.

© 2017 KING-TV