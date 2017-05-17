KING
Rich Marriott's photos of St. Helens eruption

KING Staff and KING5.com , KING 7:02 PM. PDT May 17, 2017

KING 5 meteorologist Rich Marriott was an avalanche meteorologist for the U.S. Forest Service when the eruption occurred. Rich surveyed the mountain days before it erupted. Four days after the eruption occurred, Rich rode along with rescue teams in Army Chinook helicopters looking for survivors.

It looked like a scene out of hell, describes Rich, because you would see all those fumerals and steam vents.

