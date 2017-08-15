Reward offered to catch Everett pawn shop burglars

A 10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to a team of burglary suspects.
Everett Police responded to Pawn Fathers Saturday morning after a vehicle drove through the doors of the store.
The three culprits got away with almost three dozen firearms.
Surveillance images from ATF show a red or dark-colored Dodge Stratus or Chrysler Sebring driving into the store's front doors.
Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs