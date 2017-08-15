Reward offered to catch Everett pawn shop burglars

A 10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to a team of burglary suspects.

Everett Police responded to Pawn Fathers Saturday morning after a vehicle drove through the doors of the store.

The three culprits got away with almost three dozen firearms.

Surveillance images from ATF show a red or dark-colored Dodge Stratus or Chrysler Sebring driving into the store's front doors.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

© 2017 KING-TV