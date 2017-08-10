ReviveI5 is back, but that's not the only traffic headache this weekend

WSDOT is at it again. WSDOT created another unconventional traffic map to warn drivers before hitting the road.

The #ReviveI5 project returns this weekend. Only two northbound lanes of I-5 between SeaTac and Tacoma remain open throughout the weekend. WSDOT begins work 8:00 p.m. Friday, and is expected to reopen the road by 5 a.m. Monday.

The Mariners continue their series against the Los Angeles Angels. Game attendance could be high as the team fights for a wild card spot. The M's have three games scheduled this weekend:

- Friday, August 11 at 7:10 p.m.

- Saturday, August 12 at 6:10 p.m.

- Sunday, August 13 at 1:10 p.m.

Fred Hutch's 5th annual Obliteride bike ride begins Saturday. Cyclists hit the road Saturday and Sunday, depending on their routes.

The International DOTA 2 Championships continue at KeyArena. All weeks gamers have battled for the top prize. The week's competition concludes Saturday. Nearly 11,000 people are expected to attend each day.

Roadwork continues along I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Pack your patience for delays in both directions.

Drivers in the University District will need to make a significant detour. Both directions of traffic across the Montlake Bridge and the westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. People on foot or on bikes will still be able to cross the bridge.

© 2017 KING-TV