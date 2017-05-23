Rev. Jesse Jackson: A push for diversity in the tech industry

Jesse Jackson in Seattle (Photo: KING)

The tech field is changing the world every day, but there's still one area where the industry is firmly embedded in the past: diversity. Rev. Jesse Jackson says he wants to change that.

In an exclusive interview, Jackson opens up to KING 5's Joyce Taylor about what he hopes to accomplish at Amazon; how the Trump administration impacts the country, including race issues within the U.S. and bringing peace to the Middle East.

