Restaurant grading system starts next week in King County

SEATTLE - Public Health of Seattle and King County will roll out very public report cards, posted in store front windows, starting on January 17th.



The county says they will use emojis next to grades which will read Needs Improvement, Okay, Good, or Excellent.

According to the county’s website, “Needs Improvement” means the restaurant was either closed by Public Health within the last year or needed multiple return inspections to fix food safety practices. “Okay” means the restaurant has had many critical violations over the last four inspections. “Good” means the restaurant has had some critical violations over the last four inspections. “Excellent” means the restaurant has had no or few critical violations over the last four inspections.

Public Health says a restaurant’s rating category is determined by three main components; the trend of food practices over time, the scale of performance, and rating on a curve.

The county will rate on a curve by comparing average scores for restaurants in the same zip code or geographic area.

The project is very personal for Sarah Schacht.

“I started talking with King County about why don’t we have posted scores, and what can we do to make that happen,” said Schacht.

She says she became an advocate years ago after she was the victim of Ecoli food poisoning twice. She started an online petition to get ‘scores on doors,’ and she says she gathered 2,000 signatures.

Schacht has concerns about rating on a curve. She plans to follow King County’s program closely, and provide feedback along the way. But she sees this as a good first step because what she's been wanting is closer to reality.

At The Retro in Seattle, restaurant owner Cathy Bethune is on board.

“I think it is a decent idea. I think it is a fair idea, okay. You need to know what you are getting when you walk into a place for sure, and because we have a quality product and we prepare it in a quality way, that is going to bonus us,” said Bethune.

Learn more about the new grading system here.

